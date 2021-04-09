Covid-19: 1 new cluster dubbed Sungai Gemuan Cluster declared in Sarawak

KUCHING (Apr 9): One new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed the Sungai Gemuan Cluster in Meradong, was declared by the State Health Department today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the cluster has a total 39 positive cases, and reported the highest number of new cases today with 26.

“A total of 260 individuals were screened with 99 testing negative while another 122 are still awaiting test results,” said Uggah during the daily Covid-19 update at the old DUN building.

Aside from the new cluster, 14 out of the 45 active clusters in the state continued to report new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong (23), Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (22), Gelong Cluster in Kapit (12), Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu (10), Jalan Kingsway Cluster in Miri (6), Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei (5), Kampung Binyu Cluster in Kuching (5), Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan (5), Tembok Sri Aman Cluster in Sri Aman (3), Disso Cluster in Saratok (3), Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu (2), Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri (2), Jalan Gridbid Cluster in Miri (1) and Jalan Bangunan Kerajaan Cluster in Beluru (1).

Meanwhile, the police had issued a total of 41 compound notices, 40 in Sibu district and one in Lawas district for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date was 5,811,” he said.