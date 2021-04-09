Covid-19: New record high of 555 cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 9): Sarawak today registered a record high number of new Covid-19 cases at 555 along with three deaths, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

This puts Sarawak on top of the list of states with the most number of new cases in Malaysia, with a total of 19,262 cases to date and the death toll now at 120.

The last highest number of single day new cases Sarawak ever recorded was on March 28 at 426, mostly due to an outbreak at the Semuja Immigration Depot in Serian.

Uggah said on breakdown by district, Sibu topped the list with 115 new cases followed by Bintulu (112), Miri (70), Kapit (61), Meradong (57), Mukah (46), Kuching (29), Sarikei (12), Beluru (8), Subis (8), Julau (7), Sri Aman (7), Asajaya (4), Samarahan (3), Saratok (3), Selangau (2), Tatau (2), Bukit Mabong (2), Song (1), Bau (1), Limbang (1), Sebauh (1), Betong (1), Belaga (1) and Serian (1).

