Four President’s Cup players join Rhinos to Penang

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC have listed four President’s Cup players when they face Penang FC in the Super League at the Penang City Stadium this Sunday (April 11).

The four players, from the Under-22 squad, are Gerald Gadit, 22, Mohd Hizaz Lokman, 21, Mohd Hanafi Tokyo Abdul Hashim, 22, and Mohd Nureikhan Isa Japar, 22.

They were among the 20 Sabah FC players who left for Penang Friday morning.

Sabah Under-22 coach Johnny Dominicus said, Sabah FC head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto had asked the four players to join his team for their eight match of the Super League tournament.

Johnny said the call-up was a good opportunity for his young players to be part of the senior squad and to be exposed in the Super League competition.

Johnny also said that his four players have participated in training with the senior squad a couple of days ago and now were listed along with the 16 senior players to Penang.

The four young players were listed along with Evan Wensley Wenceslaus, Dendy Lowa, Hamran Peter, Park Tae Su, Bobby Gonzales, Alto Linus, Randy Baruh, Saddil Ramdani, Risto Mtrevski, Levy Madinda, Sam Johnson Garyazhon, Mohd Syukri Baharun, Amri Yahyah, Nicco Nigel Milus, Robson Rendy Rining and Rozaimie Rohim.

Team captain Rawilson Batuil including several key players were not listed for the match against Penang FC, believed due to injuries.

Meanwhile, it was rumoured in social media that several Sabah FC players have boycotted the training session on Thursday due to salary issue.

Sabah FC team manager Marzuki Nasir, in a tweet on his Facebook, however simply stated that there is no individual bigger than Sabah FC.

Marzuki said Sabah FC would issue a statement to on the matter on Friday.