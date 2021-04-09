In ‘Port Dickson Resolution’, Pakatan chooses Anwar to lead GE15 campaign, names Opposition leader as PM candidate again

KUALA LUMPUR (April 9): Pakatan Harapan (PH) has again named opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its next prime minister candidate, and the leader of its 15th general election campaign.

In a statement today, the coalition said that the decision has been finalised in what it calls the ‘Port Dickson Resolution’.

The coalition also urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to immediately advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reconvene Parliament, and in that, end the current state of Emergency.

“Recognising that Pakatan Harapan is a dynamic, democratic and pragmatic political alliance that is ready to shoulder the great responsibility of restoring the country, therefore the resolution of the Pakatan Harapan leaders in Port Dickson on April 8 and April 9, 2021 decided that the chairman of Pakatan Harapan, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would lead the campaign for the 15th general election and onwards, nominated as the prime minister candidate.

“We urge the prime minister to immediately advise His Majesty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to reconvene the Parliament sitting, and thus end the Emergency,” the resolution read.

The retreat in Port Dickson was attended by Anwar, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, as well as PH presidential council members, the parties’ Women and Youth wing leaders, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. — Malay Mail

