KB engineer develops delivery app RunED

KOTA KINABALU: Armed with the principle of shared blessings, Azizul Lemi, 35, who hails from Kampung Sembirai in Kota Belud, introduced the local delivery application RunED (Runner Express Delivery) to the public.

Azizul, who was an assistant engineer in a private company for almost 10 years, explained that RunED provides delivery services for food, groceries, parcel and other things.

“Consumers can order groceries through the RunED app where various daily necessities like seafood, kitchen necessities and clothes can be purchased through this mobile app,” he said.

“Food delivery services are divided into two, namely vendors who have premises and licensed food operators who run businesses from home,” he said when met in Kota Belud Town.

According to Azizul, the application leveraged on the growing online buying and selling activities, which increased further during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Users have the opportunity to earn a lifetime of income through the ‘refer and earn’ program as long as individuals spend using this application, where the RunED application would also provide a list of vendors specializing in ten areas like tuition, childcare, welding, electronics, car rental, haircuts and more.

“Users only need to upload required services in the RunED app and the order will float in the app, while, service providers view customer orders that match their skills and then bid their service charges for the completion of the order,” he said.

Azizul said the RunED application was made available on March 1 and have 40 active vendors and 20 registered deliverers today.

“For those who are interested in becoming a deliverer, registration can be done through the RunED Rider application that can be downloaded from Google Playstore and interview sessions will be conducted for quality control purposes,” said Azizul, who raised his own funds to cover the cost of development and operation of the RunED application since 2018.