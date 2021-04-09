Man in Kuching arrested after drugs worth RM5,923 found in his possession

KUCHING (Apr 9): A man in his 30s was arrested by the police when drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth RM5,923 were found in his possession around 4pm yesterday.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspect was picked up by police at Kampung Bako Hilir, Petra Jaya, Kuching.

“Police received a public tip-off which led to the arrest of the suspect in the village,” said Merbin in a statement today.

He added that a total of 34 plastic packets (33.8g) and 50 straw tubes (25.5g) filled with methamphetamine were found by police.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that the drugs were bought via online banking.

“After the payments were made, he (suspect) would collect the drugs at a specified location,” he said.

The suspect is currently under remand until April 16 and had tested negative for drugs.

“A background check on the suspect also showed that he does not have a past criminal record,” Merbin added.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, the public are urged to contact the police if they come across any drug-related activities in their area for immediate police action.