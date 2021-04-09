Msia-Brunei Reciprocal Green Lane should include small businesses, controlled border community movement – Hasbi

MIRI (April 9): The Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), which has been agreed in principle between Malaysia and Brunei, should eventually include small businesses apart from controlled border community movements, suggested federal Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

Hasbi, who is Limbang MP, said the RGL would cover land transportation and the business sector where standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be drawn up under the joint-arrangement.

“We hope that the Reciprocal Green Lane would not be confined to just big-haul trailer companies but also the small players in transportation of food and also small businesses and community movement in Sarawak,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Hasbi said small businesses in Limbang, Lawas, and Miri, which share borders with Brunei, are keen to be included in the RGL arrangement.

He also proposed that the authorities consider including non-stop, border-to-border travel through the sultanate to cater to the needs of the over 80,000 residents in Limbang and Lawas districts, which are separated geographically from the rest of the Sarawak.

“This will give a chance for them to be able to transit Brunei without any stops between the borders, complying with all the stipulated requirements,” he said.

Brunei closed its borders last year as a prevention and control measure against Covid-19.

In a joint statement issued in conjunction with the 23rd Annual Leaders’ Consultation on Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said officials from both sides would undertake consultations on the draft SOPs of the proposed RGL.

They also affirmed their commitment to maintaining the movement of people’s during the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring their safe cross-border movement, with the necessary safeguards in place so that public health concerns are addressed.