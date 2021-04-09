Mukah district now red zone, Subis district changes to orange

KUCHING (Apr 9): Mukah District today was declared a red zone after recording 53 Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

All in all, the number of red zones in Sarawak to date is at 13 and comprises of Sri Aman, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu, with a total of 3,170 local infections recorded within a period of 14 days.

Apart from that, the situation in Subis District also declined after it was declared an orange zone after recording 28 local infections over a period of 14 days.

“17 other districts remained as yellow zones and only five districts green zones,” Uggah said during a press conference here today.

The yellow zone districts are Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Matu, Pakan, Tebedu, Bau, Selangau and Limbang.

The five green zone districts are Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa, Simunjan and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.