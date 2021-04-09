Petroleum contractors’ consortium appeals to govt, O&G companies for more opportunities

KUCHING (April 9): The Sarawak Petroleum Contractors Association (SPCA) Consortium Sdn Bhd has called on the state government and major oil and gas companies, particularly Petronas, to give more opportunities to Sarawakian contractors.

According to executive chairman Datuk Rahman Lariwoo, SPCA members have been left out all this while because Peninsular Malaysian contractors in oil and gas have been given direct contracts.

(For the freshest news, subscribe to our Telegram channel)

He hoped the state government and Petros would now give local contractors more jobs through the consortium.

“I still remember that our Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, when Sarawak signed the agreement with Petronas last year, mentioned that contracts from Petronas that are below RM35 million should be awarded directly to Sarawak oil and gas contractors.

“Hopefully, now that we have this consortium, which serves as a platform or vehicle for us to bid for direct projects, we are able to play a bigger role in our oil and gas industry,” he told a press conference here.

Rahman said the consortium has a paid up capital of about RM5 million shares.

He said at present the consortium seeks to concentrate on oil and gas activities in Sarawak waters.

“(For) so long the local-based oil and gas contractors had been bystanders and taking only sub-contracts from the bigger boys from Peninsular Malaysia. Hopefully with the current government policies, we will be given a bigger share in the oil and gas contracts,” he said.

“As we are also working with well-known oil and gas companies in Korea that have massive experience, we can do every job given to us.”

Rahman explained the consortium, which currently has 10 founding members, aims to get more oil and gas jobs from Petronas, Shell, Petros, and other giant oil and gas companies with jobs in Sarawak waters.

He called for the state government to support the consortium, pointing out that jobs received would be shared among the founding members.

“This consortium will become our business vehicle to bid for the projects. All the members, whoever has the capacity of doing certain jobs, will carry out the works as awarded to the consortium.

“Every member has the licences in the various fields from Petronas. We have all the expertise and we are a multidiscipline consortium,” he said.

Rahman added the consortium’s partners in Korea are KHPT Co Ltd, PMC Co Ltd, and Pacific Ocean Marine Industry Co Ltd.

The founding members of the consortium are Dumas Holdings Sdn Bhd, Consortium Bumi Consultants and Services, Astaka Consulting Engineers Sdn Bhd, Petro Parts Sdn Bhd, Precise JV Resources Sdn Bhd, EPC Synergy Sdn Bhd, Pelangi Indah Engineering Sdn Bhd, Fastart Sdn Bhd, BMECH Construction Sdn Bhd, and Worldbay Diversified Sdn Bhd.