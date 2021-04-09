Power supply to 7 premises suspected of illegal gambling cut off

KUCHING (Apr 9): Seven premises around the city here had their electricity supply cut off today due to their alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the operation was carried out between 9.30am and 1pm together with Sesco.

“These seven premises are made up of coffee shops and convenience shops,” said Merbin in a statement today.

He added that the operation was carried out under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Merbin also warned premise owners to not be involved in illegal gambling activities as action can be taken under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Crime Prevention Act 1959.

Meanwhile, between April 5 to 8, the district’s Criminal Investigation Department have conducted a total of five raids on premises which are allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities.

“During that period, police also arrested five suspects who will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” said Merbin.