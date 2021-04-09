Sabah FC denies not paying players for three months

KOTA KINABALU: The management of Sabah FC has denied that players have not been paid their salary for three-months, as allegedly reported in social media.

Sabah FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khairul Firdaus Akbar however admitted that there were some delays with the salary payments but it was never overdue for more than a month.

He said the allegation that players had not received their salary for up to three months was false.

“So far, no players have boycotted yesterday’s (Thursday) training session. Training ended early as players were told to rest before flying to Penang today (Friday).

“Sabah FC management strongly denied this allegation. It did not come from the official media statement issued by Sabah FC,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Firdaus was responding to a local media report claiming that training session for The Rhinos squad on Thursday was canceled believed related to players’ salary which have not been paid for three-months.

The reports, citing sources from within the team, claimed that training was supposed to start at 4pm but after intense discussions among players and the coaching staff, the training session was call off.

Firdaus said that within three months of taking over the new management, they have always done their best to keep Sabah FC on the right track.

“The management has never ignored any problems faced by players either off or on the field to determine Sabah FC’s performance.

“We confirmed that all communication between the management and players is good. The management is confident that after this, everything will run smoothly and avoid such problems from recurring in the future,” he said.