Sabah, Sarawak were known as region – Sabah CM

SANDAKAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Hj Noor said Sabah and Sarawak were known as region (wilayah) prior to agreeing to join Malaya to form Malaysia.

Although this has not been officially finalised, he viewed this as an effort to unite our country in Malaysia.

“Perhaps it was what the people in Sabah and Sarawak had wanted, that is to return to the original terms prior to the formation of Malaysia,” he said when met for comments after a programme with Bersatu leaders here on Thursday.

On the MA63, Hajiji who is also Bersatu Sabah chairman said high-level discussions are ongoing and all parties are working to pursue what is right and best for Sabah.

“God willing we will see a positive development in this matter,” he said.

Hajiji said he has advised Bersatu Sabah to be prepared to face a Parliamentary election that might be called after the current Emergency ends.

“Whoever is chosen as the candidate we must support,” he said.

He also described Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin’s statement that there should not be any clash between Umno and Bersatu in the elections as wise and politically mature.

“I would like to thank Bung for such a wise statement. What is important is that we strengthen our relations in GRS,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji disclosed that Sabah will see the highest revenue this year from the sales tax paid by Petronas.