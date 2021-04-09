Sarawak records its highest single-day new Covid-19 cases at 555 — also the highest in the country

KUCHING (April 9): Sarawak today recorded its highest ever single-day new Covid-19 cases at 555, which was also the most number of cases compared to the rest of the country.

According to the latest statistics published in the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page, Sarawak was at the top of the list followed by Selangor at 403 cases and Pulau Pinang at 176.

Sabah recorded 139 new cases followed by Kelantan (143), Kuala Lumpur (135), and Johor (103).

All other states reported double-digit figures, while there were no cases in Perlis.

The last time Sarawak recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country was on March 28, with 426 cases, which were mostly contributed by an outbreak at the Semuja Immigration Depot (45 per cent).