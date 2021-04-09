SDMC: Ramadan activities in mosques, suraus allowed with strict SOPs

KUCHING (Apr 9): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow Ramadan activities and events at mosques and suraus while subjecting to strict standard operating procedures (SOP), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the SOP had been issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council (SIC) on April 1, which included Tarawih and Witir prayers not exceeding 10pm every night, Tadarus or Quran reciting one hour before Zohor and Asar, Qiamullail starting at 4am, and Iktikaf can be held together with Ramadan events and activities.

“SDMC has deliberated the SOP from SIC and has agreed to allow Ramadan activities and events at mosques and suraus, subject to SOP which has been issued on April 1,” Uggah said during a press conference today.

Apart from that, the SOP also said that Khatam Al-Quran is also allowed one hour before Zohor and Asar, and after Isyak but not exceeding 10.30pm.

Zakat Fitrah collection is also allowed alongside other activities, ‘gotong royong’ not exceeding 50 participants, cemetery visits while adhering to the SOP, distribution of aid with not more than 200 attendees, ‘bubur lambuk’ preparing and preparation for the distribution ceremony with not more than 15 manpower, Tazkirah Ramadan only after maghrib before Isyak, and dawn sermon after early morning prayer till 7.30am.

The SOP also reminded members of the congregation to observe at least 1 metre social distancing with the mosque or surau adhering to their maximum capacity.

More details from the SOP can be viewed at the SIC website.