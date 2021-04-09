‘Selling food from home during Ramadan discouraged, but not prohibited’

KUCHING (April 9): Residents are not prohibited from setting up stalls at their homes during Ramadan but are discouraged from doing so in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said although the authorities are not stopping residents from selling Ramadan treats from home, they should refrain from doing so given the current situation.

“I can understand that some would offer Ramadan items to make some income, and such sale would not attract big crowds.

“They must comply with the standard operating procedures such as providing the MySejahtera QR code, wearing face mask and readying hand sanitiser,” he told reporters after visiting the site of beautification project being carried out by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman noted that DBKU along with Kuching South City Council (MBKS) have called off their respective Ramadan bazaars due to current Covid-19 situation.

He said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has decided that no breaking of the fast activity is to be held at mosques or suraus during the coming Ramadan month in view of the pandemic.

Food aid to needy families or individuals can be distributed by mosque and surau committees but dine-ins are not allowed, he pointed out.

“Only 200 persons are allowed during prayers, or half of the capacity of the venue. Mosques and suraus will be opened at 4am and closed at 10.30pm,” he added.