Status change long overdue recognition – Christina

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has dropped a bombshell in declaring Sabah and Sarawak as ‘wilayah’ (regions), said Sabah PKR Chief Datuk Christina Liew.

She wondered whether state leaders from both sides of the political divide have been consulted on the change of status from “states” to “regions”.

The former deputy chief minister, however, welcomed the move, saying it is a long overdue recognition.

“We need to know how it is going to be implemented as details surrounding the change have not been spelt out clearly. So, as a political entity, what is Sabah’s position vis-a-vis the states in the Peninsula? Are we an equal partner in the Federation as envisaged in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)?

“With the lack of information, we can only conjecture what the transformation will bring about for Sabah and her people.

“The people have a right to know the implications or foreseeable repercussions of such a change,” Liew said in a statement.

She, meanwhile, recalled that the Federal Government had in 2019 failed to get the nod from the Dewan Rakyat for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019, which sought to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia as enshrined in MA63.