CM: S’wak received over RM5 bln additional revenue through petroleum products SST since 2019

SPAOH (Apr 10): The Sarawak government has received over RM5 billion additional revenue through State Sales Tax (SST) on petroleum products since 2019, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He revealed that for 2019, Sarawak had gotten about RM3.2 billion from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and other oil and gas (O&G) companies, and an additional RM2 billion for 2020 and early 2021.

“In just two years, we have received more than RM5 billion of additional revenue for Sarawak.

“In 2020, the oil price dropped but if the price increases maybe until USD70 per barrel, there are more chances for us to get more income,” he said when officiating at the ‘Janji Ditepati’ (Promise Fulfilled) working visit to Spaoh today.

He pointed out the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led government has its own team of economic experts to manage the financial development of Sarawak.

“Some people are jealous of us in Sarawak because it is peaceful here, the governance is good and we implement all sorts of projects even into the interior places.

“Projects like bridges — all the bridges in Sarawak are in the billions — like the Batang Lupar Bridge, Batang Lassa Bridge, Batang Krian Bridge, Batang Saribas Bridge and so on.

“So if our management is good and our leaders are sincere, we will have a bright future,” he said.

He also pointed out it was important for Sarawak to keep matters orderly and not to be distracted by political happenings elsewhere especially in the Peninsular.

“Over there, they are busy counting how many YBs (elected representatives) are on their side as they want to outnumber each other in their bid to the Prime Minister. Here, we do things orderly in term of who will be appointed as Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and so on,” he said.

He also vowed to continue improving internet connectivity in the state, despite distractors saying this move could lead to spread of more slander discrediting the state leadership.

“Internet is like a knife. A knife is very useful but when wrongly used can be fatal,” he said, adding that internet was important to enable more Sarawakians to participate in digital economy.