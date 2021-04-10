Company executive in false RM5.8 mil claim case released on MACC bail

KUCHING (April 10): A company executive assisting with the investigation of a false claim of RM5,828,220 has been released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail following the expiry of a four-day remand order against her.

The 41-year-old woman appeared before a magistrates court here today (April 10), according to an MACC spokesman.

She was detained on April 6 at the MACC Sarawak office to enable further investigations under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The Section provides for a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and a maximum jail term of 20 years.

According to a source, the suspect, who works in a private company here, is believed to have falsified a bank account statement to obtain a tender for the supply of cooked food for a secondary religious boarding school here from 2017 to 2019 (24 months) totaling to sum of RM5,828,220.

Just yesterday (April 9) the magistrates court released unconditionally two owners of a food supply company after they were detained for a night by the MACC also to facilitate in the on going probe over the allegation.

The husband and wife who carry the title “Dato” and “Datin” were released by the court as there was nothing to connect them to the allegation.