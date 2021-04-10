Covid-19: 2 new clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 10): Two new Covid-19 clusters dubbed the Pujut Satu Cluster in Miri and Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah were declared by the State Health Department today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the Pujut Satu Cluster has a total of 24 positive cases, while the Jalan Bambangan Cluster has a total of 14 positive cases. Both clusters recorded one new case each today.

“A total of 116 individuals were screened for the Pujut Satu Cluster with 90 testing negative while another two still awaiting test results,” said SDMC in a statement today.

“For the Jalan Bambangan Cluster, a total of 72 individuals were screened with 58 awaiting test results.”

Aside from the new clusters, 11 out of the 47 active clusters in the state continued to report new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Semuja Immigration Depot Cluster in Serian (6), Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei (5), Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (4), Kampung Baru Hilir Cluster in Samarahan (3), Jalan Kingsway Cluster in Miri (3), Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu (3), Jalan Bangunan Kerajaan Cluster in Beluru (2), Jalan Kapitan Cluster in Marudi (2), Disso Cluster in Saratok (1), Lorong Desa Senadin Cluster in Miri (1) and Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong (1).