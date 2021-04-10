Covid-19: 4 deaths, 296 new cases recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Apr 10): Sarawak today recorded four deaths from Covid-19 and 296 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

This brought the death toll to 124, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 19,558 cases.

The 121st death involves a 48-year-old Sarawakian man who was referred to Kapit Hospital for symptoms of fever and cough as well as needing respiratory assistance.

A rT-PCR test was performed and he was detected positive for Covid-19 on April 5. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead on April 5. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, gout, dyslipidaemia and stroke.

The 122nd death involves a Sarawakian woman, 83, who was admitted to Sibu Hospital.

This patient experienced cough symptoms as well as difficulty breathing, and was detected positive for Covid-19 through the rT-PCR test made on March 30. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on April 9. the case had comorbidities of high blood pressure, gout, dyslipidaemia and breast cancer.

The 123rd death involves a 72-year-old Sarawakian woman who was referred to Sibu Hospital for suffering from symptoms of fever and cough as well as needing respiratory assistance.

An rT-PCR test was performed and she was detected positive for Covid-19 on April 2. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on April 9. She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

The 124th death involves a 72-year-old Sarawakian man from the Rajang Cluster. He was referred to Sibu Hospital for symptoms of fever and cough as well as needing respiratory assistance.

An rT-PCR test was performed and he was found positive on March 12. His condition deteriorated and he was confirmed dead on April 9. He had comorbidities of hypertension, and dyslipidaemia.

As for the new cases for the day, SDMC said they were recorded in Bintulu District (101), Kuching (41), Miri (35), Sibu (32), Matu (26), Subis (9), Serian (8), Kanowit (7), Sarikei (7), Samarahan (7), Julau (6), Meradong (5), Marudi (3), Tebedu (2), Bau (2), Kapit (2), Beluru (1), Saratok (1), and Sebauh (1).

“Of the 296 new cases reported, a total of 60 have showed signs and experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening.

“A total of 216 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” it said.

From the new cases, 190 cases are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, with 29 of them symptomatic.

Another 49 cases are from other screenings at healthcare centres. All of them are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, 31 cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

A total of 26 cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters and they are all asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 381 cases of recovery and discharge for the day.

“These cases were from Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Semuja (182), Bintulu Hospital (57), Sibu Hospital (56), Miri Hospital (49), Sarawak General Hospital (20), PKRC under Kapit Hospital (8), Sarikei Hospital (3), PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital (2), PKRC in Betong (2), PKRC in Serian (1) and PKRC under Mukah Hospital (1).

“As of today, 15,911 or 81.35 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged,” it said.

SDMC also informed that a total of 3,463 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state.

Out of that, 759 are in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC in Bintulu, 687 in Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu, 538 in Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri, 428 in SGH and PKRC in Kuching, 363 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC in Sarikei, 278 in PKRC Sri Aman Prison, 110 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC in Kapit, 95 in PKRC Mukah, 91 in PKRC Serian, 57 in Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC in Sri Aman, 36 in Betong Hospital and PKRC in Betong, 10 in Limbang Hospital, eight in PKRC Semuja Immigration Depo Serian, and three in PKRC Lawas.

There were 336 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with six awaiting results. This brought the cumulative total of PUIs to 32,508 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 506 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 6,488 individuals at 94 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres state-wide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 85,506.