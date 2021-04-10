Dr Annuar: SDDMC to conduct ACD in Jalan Lanang

SIBU (Apr 10): Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will conduct Active Case Detection (ACD) in Jalan Lanang after an increase in Covid-19 cases yesterday involving two active clusters; namely Bulatan Aman Cluster and Jalan Maju Cluster.

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said details on the location for ACD would be announced today once it is confirmed.

“I urge people in Jalan Lanang, especially those staying at rented houses, shoplots and those working there to go for swab test. We have yet to decide on the location, there are two or three locations that have been proposed, but we will decide soon.

“These two clusters are very active, and they originated from work places such as coffee shops, workshops or offices,” he said in his Facebook live stream yesterday.

He also urged all close contacts of the cases from the two clusters to undergo swab test.

Bulatan Aman Cluster recorded 25 cases and Jalan Maju Cluster recorded 12 cases yesterday.

Dr Annuar said he would propose drastic measures to be taken on workplaces if there are positive cases there.

“There are many workplaces that do not follow standard operating procedure (SOP) anymore. If peope at the workplaces started to show complacency, there would be cases and then they would spread to families which may again result in more cases,” he said.

He also said with the sudden increase of Covid-19 cases in Sibu, he would also discuss with the authorities soon on the fate of the Ramadan bazaar at Pelangi Food Kiosk at Kampung Nangka and Bandung Walk.

Sibu recorded 115 cases yesterday, with 89 cases from the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) area, 10 from Sibu Jaya and 16 from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

“Cases in Sibu have been going down consecutively for the last six weeks but this week is not a good week for us.

“The objective for this daily Facebook live is to update the people on the cases in Sibu so that we can be careful, but it looks like when the cases go down, people started to be complacent.”

He also said the 115 cases yesterday came from the 1,840 samples collected, which is equivalent to about six per cent positivity rate.

“It is very high, it is above the perimeter that World Health Organisation (WHO) requires, which is not more than five per cent positivity rate.

“It means we still have a lot of work to do. That is why we want to do an ACD at Jalan Lanang,” he added.