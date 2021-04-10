Dr Chin: RTK antigen test for Sibu primary school pupil returns positive

SIBU (Apr 10): An RTK-Antigen test for a pupil of a primary school here has tested positive for Covid-19, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He disclosed this when asked if there was only one pupil in that school who had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Only one RTK-Antigen positive, admitted and awaiting result (of a second test). We did a PCR test to confirm,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted tonight.

He added: “Based on our agreed standard operating procedures (SOP) with ‘Pendidikan’ (the Education Department), teachers and classmates will be asked to go for swab (test).”

Towards this end, he said the Health Department advised parents not to panic on the matter.

“The SOP in school is able to prevent spread (of Covid-19) if everybody follows it. Additionally, any student or teacher if ill, please do not attend school,” Dr Chin stressed.

Meanwhile, Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) explained that the SOP for Covid-19 cases in schools was closure for three days for disinfection activities and investigation of Covid-19 infection transmission.

Case contacts at the school would be screened and directed for isolation or quarantine for 14 days.

“However, learning and teaching for such students is still ongoing through online.

“For non-case contact teachers and students, they can attend school as usual after three days of the school’s closure,” SDDMC said in a recent press release.

Sarawak today recorded four deaths from Covid-19 and 296 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

As for the new cases for the day, SDMC said they were recorded in Bintulu District (101), Kuching (41), Miri (35), Sibu (32), Matu (26), Subis (9), Serian (8), Kanowit (7), Sarikei (7), Samarahan (7), Julau (6), Meradong (5), Marudi (3), Tebedu (2), Bau (2), Kapit (2), Beluru (1), Saratok (1), and Sebauh (1).