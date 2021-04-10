Electric buses in KK soon

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd (Whssb) is working on reducing the traffic congestion and pollution in the state capital by introducing the use of electric buses.

According to its executive director Mohd Shukor Abdul Mumin, the MoU signed between Whssb and Gemilang Coachworks Sdn Bhd will see the latter supplying some buses to Sabah for a test run.

Speaking to reporters after the MoU signing ceremony here on Saturday, Mohd Shukor said the investment Gemilang Coachworks is bringing to Sabah will be worth about RM105 million.

The electric buses will be sent to Sabah for a six-month test run, he said, adding that for now the routes will be in the greater city area and will be expanded in the future to complement existing routes.

“The buses will be here after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and we will be receiving about 100 units,” he said.

Gemilang Coachwork is expected to create about 100 job opportunities with its venture into Sabah, he added.

Whssb’s CEO Ahmad Rizal Dahli who was also at the press conference disclosed that during the test run, they will be exploring the routes involved and at the same time refer to DBKK as well as the relevant ministry about the suitability and how to assimilate the operation of e-bus.

“So in this six months and maybe more, this will be a collaborative planning. Collectively we will do the planning and going forward, of course the first planning is for the greater Kota Kinabalu. At the same time we are looking for opportunities where there is a requirement for the e-bus for example KKIP or higher learning institutes campuses etc.

“If the volume justifies, we may even have assembly plant for the buses. We are looking at the bigger market,” said Ahmad Rizal.

Mohd Shukor added that the plan was to stop conventional buses from outside the state capital to enter the city.

They will be required to drop their passengers at the boundary of Kota Kinabalu where the ensuing journey will be completed on the e-bus service, he said.

According to Mohd Shukor, the conventional bus operators will not be short changed despite traveling a shorter distance as they will not be required to reduce their fares.

“They still charge the same fare and since they are traveling a shorter distance, they will reduce their vehicle maintenance costs. We will be discussing and explaining the matter to them,” he said.

This move, he pointed out, would reduce traffic congestion in the city area and also reduce pollution as the e-bus is environmentally friendly.

It can also reduce accident risks not only for pedestrians but also those who are traveling on two wheels, he stressed.

Mohd Shukor added that Whssb will be discussing with the government to provide incentives for traveling on the e-bus for those in the B40 group as it does not want the city bus to burden commuters.

Meanwhile, Gemilang Coachworks Sdn Bhd, managing director Pang Chong Yong said they have supplied the electric buses to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

“The distance our electric bus can travel on a four-hour charge is 300 kilometres. It runs 100 per cent on battery and electricity and has zero emmission,” Pang said, adding that the company needs to build charging stations as well as workshops and depots in Sabah.

Meanwhile on Whssb’s MoU with Go Auto Group, Mohd Shukor said the vehicle assembly plant investment will be worth about RM110 million.

“The assembly plant is expected to create 500 job opportunities in Sabah and this will involve transfer of technology where Sabahans will be trained to take over the posts in the plant in four to five years.

“There are many qualified and skilled Sabahans which we need to showcase so this is their time to shine,” he said.

“We have briefed the Chief Minister and he is happy to note that we will be providing job opportunities to inject the economy in line with the state development plan, ‘Sabah Maju Jaya,” said Mohd Shukor.