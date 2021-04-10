FCA concludes fruitful yearly dialogue session, says its president

MIRI (April 10): The Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations (FCA) has held a dialogue on Friday (April 9) with five associations under its wing, discussing future collaboration and effort to improve FCA at serving the local communities here.

The associations are namely Miri Leung Chon Community Association, The Chinese Engineering Association of Miri, Miri Chinese Chess Association, Miri Wang Clan Association and Miri Tai Poo Association.

FCA president Datuk David Goh who chaired the dialogue, said in a statement that the dialogue session is a yearly activity by FCA, to sit down with associations under its wing, discussing on the challenges faced by the community and to brainstorm any initiatives that could possibly assist the community.

“The dialogue was very fruitful, I was actually inspired by the representatives of these associations, whom have proposed various ideas. They are those who are on the ground, involved in various fields and sectors, thus their perspective is rather on-point.

“The issues that they’ve voiced out, could clearly reflect what actually happen and what needs to be tackle. As the representative of the Chinese community, FCA appreciates their willingness to spare the time attending the dialogue and share their thoughts,” said Goh.

He added that similar dialogue will be held continuously, to hear out voices of other associations under FCA, and that these ideas will be compiled, review and possibly to be included as part of FCA’s activities proposal in near future.