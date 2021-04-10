HR Ministry agrees employers give workers Covid-19 vaccination leave, says Saravanan

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 10): The Human Resources Ministry agrees that employers grant their employees leave to take Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the leave would give confidence to Malaysians to be vaccinated as some are still worried about the jab.

“However, it depends on the employer to give leave as the government cannot declare a special holiday as it is not carried out on the same day,” he said at a media conference after attending the launch of Functional Adaptive Clothing by Social Security Organisation (Socso) here today.

Recently, Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin said there were several suggestions raised at the meeting of the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) with the Human Resource Ministry, among them was a call for employers to give leave to the staff to take their vaccine shots.

Speaking on Socso’s functional adaptive clothing, Saravanan said 1,000 sets of such clothing which was specially designed by give flexibility to ease people with disabilities (OKU) would be distributed to non-governmental organisations nationwide before it is commercialised.

He said it has received the support and cooperation of various parties including corporate bodies which contributed 250 sets of the adaptive clothing to OKU channelled through selected NGOs.

Socso Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre took the initiative to produce traditional Malaysian attires starting with Baju Kurung and Baju Melayu with the cooperation of renown fashion designer Nurita Harith.

Earlier, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah officiated the launching ceremony. — Bernama