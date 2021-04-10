Ismail Sabri: Govt wants MOH to make early announcement on whether to allow interstate travel for Aidilfitri

JOHOR BARU (Apr 10): The government will ask the Ministry of Health (MOH) to make an early announcement on its decision whether to allow inter-state travel in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said this would facilitate the public to make preparations and ease those using public transportation to purchase tickets to return to their hometowns.

“This matter is under the purview of MOH and they will conduct a risk assessment (on the matter),” he told reporters after attending an afternoon tea event with the residents of the Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram, here today.

Meanwhile, he announced that the government had allocated about RM1.34 million to upgrade basic facilities at Pulada including its mosque, fences and accommodations. — Bernama