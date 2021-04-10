Jamit, Nyabong ‘test drive’ ferry meant for Ng Tulie

KAPIT (Apr 10): Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong and Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit officiated at the ‘test run’ of a ferry to be deployed later at Ng Tulie, Rajang River, yesterday.

They also helped to identify suitable site for the ferry ramps on both banks of the river.

Nyabong said the ferry service at Ng Tulie was different from other ferry services in the state.

“Here, the water is swift-flowing, and the water level rises and falls very fast. We need to identify suitable site for the ramps for the safety of vehicles and passengers.

“It will cost RM27 million to operate the ferry and RM28.8 million to build connecting roads on both banks,” Nyabong said.

When it is in full operation the ferry which will be able to carry 24 vehicles per trip, will provide road linkage from Kapit-Ng Tulie to Bintulu and from Kapit- Ng Tulie-Merit-Punan Bab to Belaga.