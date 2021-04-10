Low turnout at Jalan Indah Sunday Market after reopening today, says Tiang

SIBU (April 10): The Sunday Market in Jalan Indah here recorded a low turnout from both traders and visitors after reopening today, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang.

He believed this could be due to the 115 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sibu yesterday, adding that only 65 traders from the total 174 traders were operating.

“From the 65 traders turning up today, three are Bumiputera ‘Tamu’ traders. And so, I think perhaps the 115 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sibu yesterday could be the main reason for the low turnout among traders and visitors at the Sunday Market today.

“But what is more important is for both traders and visitors to continue following strictly the standard operating procedures (SOP) such as wearing face masks, practice social distancing, using hand sanitisers and so on to help flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

“Members of the public, if you see there are many people at a stall, do not join in the crowd. Wait for the crowd to thin out,” Tiang told reporters after accompanying SMC chairman Clarence Ting to visit the stalls at Sunday Market here.

Among those present was political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang and SMC market and petty traders standing committee vice chairman Councillor Augustine Merikan.

Additionally, Albert noted that some of the Bumiputera ‘Tamu’ traders might not be aware that the Sunday Market reopens today.

Meanwhile, Augustine pointed out that some of Bumiputera traders were still reluctant to come due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“But I did inform some of them that ‘Tamu’ Taman Indah, Teku is going to operate with effect from April 10 on every weekends for traders with permits that we issued last year,” he said.

Augustine encouraged these traders to come over to trade at the weekend market.

“We will inform them if there are any updates,” he said.

Albert said those traders who are still uncertain about the SOP, can contact him on 012-886 9699. As for the Bumiputera ‘Tamu’ traders, they can call Augustine at 019-828 7228.

For the record, the Sunday Market opens on Saturdays and Sundays from 6am till 11am. It has been closed since Jan 16 since the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Meanwhile, at the reopening of the night market here on Friday night, Ting observed that there were not so many people.

He said this was probably due to the announcement that there were 115 Covid-19 cases recorded in Sibu that day.