Marine police seize tanker transporting 12,000 litres of biodiesel without valid papers

SIBU (April 10): Bintulu Marine Police have seized about 12,000 litres of biodiesel worth RM27,000 and a tanker worth about RM150,000 during an operation on Friday (April 9) night.

Region 5 Marine Police commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said a 40-year-old local man was also detained during the 8pm `Ops Contraband’ at Mile 7 Bintulu-Miri Road.

“Upon checking, the tanker driver failed to produce any valid documents on the ownership of the controlled items,” he said in a media statement.

He said the case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possession of controlled items without a valid permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

He said both all the confiscated items were handed over to KPDNHEP for further action.