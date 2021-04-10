Masidi: Stern action against those flouting Covid-19 social event SOP

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 10): The Sabah government will take stern action against individuals who flout the standard operating procedure (SOP) when organising social events in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said this is following the current spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

“Those who hold social events and gatherings such as feasts, weddings and engagements, receptions, as well as birthday or anniversary celebrations are reminded to comply with the SOP.

“However, the state government recommends that such events be held moderately or postponed,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah reported 131 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 55,670.

He said 39,606 individuals in Sabah had received the first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through the national immunisation programme. — Bernama