Matu district changes to red zone

KUCHING (Apr 10): Matu District turned to a red zone from yellow zone after recording 42 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This brings the total number of red zones to 14, and yellow zones 16,” said SDMC in a statement today.

The other red zones are Mukah, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu, which recorded a total of 3,210 local infections in the past 14 days.

Orange zones are Subis, Saratok, Sebauh, Marudi and Kanowit, while yellow zones are Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pakan, Tebedu, Bau, Selangau and Limbang.

The remaining five green zones are Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa, Simunjan and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.