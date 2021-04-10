Notice of UTC operating hours during Ramadan

KUCHING (Apr 10): All Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) in Sarawak will be operating from 8am to 4.30pm daily between April 12 and May 11 in conjunction with the Ramadan month.

UTCs in Kuching, Sibu and Miri will be closed for Friday prayers between 11.30am and 2pm during the same period, said a Penerangan statement yesterday.

UTCs in the state will be closed from May 13 to 16 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The statement also pointed out that the operating hours on the eve of the celebration (May 12) will be 8am to 1pm.

UTCs in Sarawak will resume regular operating hours from May 17.