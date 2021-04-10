NSC releases updated SOP for Sarawak’s extended CMCO

KUCHING (Apr 10): Supermarkets, retail stores and eateries can operate from 6am to 12am from April 13 to 26, according the latest standard operating procedures due to the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Similarly, food delivery services are also allowed to operate from 6am to 12am. (See: Updated CMCO SOP for Sarawak)

However, pasar tani, night markets, late-night markets (uptown, downtown and the like) are still not allowed in Covid-19 red zones.

Meanwhile, activities involving mass gathering of people like fun runs, fun rides, marathons, triathlons and similar activities are not allowed.

Activities at night clubs or pubs, karaoke, and cinema are also not allowed.

Inter-zone travel is still not permitted, except for essential services and those who have police permit.

The State Disaster Management Committee announced the CMCO extension on Thursday (Apr 8), from Apr 13-26 in view of the high number of positive cases.

The committee has been extending the CMCO this year since it was first implemented state-wide from Jan 18-31. The current CMCO has been in effect since March 30 and was supposed to end on April 12.