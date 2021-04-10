Only 60 per cent of eligible residents in Sarawak register for Covid-19 vaccination to date, says SDMC deputy chairman

KUCHING (April 10): Only 60 per cent of those eligible in Sarawak have registered for the free Covid-19 vaccination programme to date, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) deputy chairman Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

He said this accounted for about 1.25 million out of the 2.1 mil residents in Sarawak eligible to receive the free Covid-19 vaccine.

Pahon, who is Deputy State Secretary and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president said those eligible, ages 18 and above and have yet to register, should do so immediately as the number of Covid-19 case in the state have been on the rise.

“Recently, the Covid-19 cases in the state had been increasing and we have been maintaining a daily three-digit daily new cases of Covid-19 for almost more than one month. One of the primary factors for the increase in new cases was the holding of social events,” said Pahon.

He explained it was crucial for all eligible residents to register for the programme to ensure sufficient supply of vaccines in the state, as the distribution of vaccines doses by the federal government depended on the vaccination registration rate among the public in the state.

Those who wished to register for Covid-19 vaccination programme can do so via MySejahtera app, visit https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/ or contact 1-800-888-828.

Meanwhile, Pahon said SDMC is in the midst of compiling data on the appeals by daily waged workers from industries that were affected by the pandemic such as reflexology centres and salons, facing financial difficulties due to the lack of jobs.

“We are compiling this data so that the government can maybe lessen their financial burden, and I am confidence the federal government, via its Malaysia Prihatin programme, can provided the much-needed assistance,” he said when officiating a ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ programme at DBNA hall near Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here today.