Operators, customers, visitors reminded to observe the SOP as all marketplaces in Kapit reopens

KAPIT (April 10): The Kapit District Council (KDC) has allowed all marketplaces in the district to reopen starting today with strict compliance to the standard operating procedures (SOP) after being closed for more than a month.

Vegetable sellers, and hawkers selling fish, pork, frozen food, fruit, souvenir and handicrafts, second hand clothes, baked cakes, food and drinks and other things were very delighted to be allowed to resume their businesses at their premises again after being closed for more than a month since February this year due to the the Movement Control Order (MCO), followed by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

A check at the Terasang Market saw a majority of the hawkers started opening their stalls with a few still remained closed, as some regular customers started to come to the market to buy their daily groceries and other necessities.

KDC has set up two counters there – one to enter and one to exit . All visitors and customers were reminded to have their body temperature screened and their names recorded for easy tracking purpose, with the counters manned by the KDC staff.

Other marketplaces in Kapit allowed to reopen are the market behind Kapit Post Office and the Kapit Night Street Market.

When contacted, Walikota Kapit District Council Lating Minggang explained that the council decided to reopen the market places after thorough consideration.

“During the closure of the market places, we received feedback from the public that they were having difficulties in buying green vegetables, except at the supermarkets which at times they had to bear with long queues.

“Furthermore, farmers and vendors were selling their farm products along the side of the roads here and there. We found that this was not practical since it is causing problems”, explained Lating

He said that the decision to reopen the market places was to accommodate the regular the farmers, vendors and hawkers to sell their products at proper designated places. This way, it would be easier to regular them and also the crowd, he added.

Lating also reminded the hawkers and visitors to the market places to strictly adhere to the new norm to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reminded customers and visitors to always observe social distancing, wear face masks, use hand sanitizers, and check their body temperature whenever possible.

Parents or adults strongly discouraged to bring the children to the market to ensure their safety, he said.

“Also, do your shopping quickly and leave after that. For the time being, market not the place for socializing or meet and chit chat with friend”, he added.