Rhinos must focus and play as planned – Kurniawan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC players need to ‘focus’ in today’s match (April 11) against Penang FC at the Bandaraya Stadium in Penang.

Head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said players have put behind their defeat against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in their home match, and is looking forward to their match against Penang FC this Sunday.

Although the defeat at home ground was very disappointing, players need to stay focused for their next match and to ensure they will not repeat the same mistake.

“We believe in the players, they are 100 percent prepared when they leave (for Penang).

“Hopefully all will go as planned and we will grab valuable points in this match against Penang FC,” he said after the Rhinos’ final training at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) field in Penang on Saturday afternoon.

Kurniawan knows Penang FC are also well prepared for a win as they currently sit at fourth position in the Super League behind Terengganu FC.

“But what is important is that our players (Sabah FC) remain focused and play as a team and have all the confidence in our ability,” he said.

The Rhinos are expected to make changes and new combination when they face Penang FC on Sunday April 11.

This is due to the absence of several key players including team captain Rawilson Batuil, Mohd Azizan Nordin, Mafry Balang, Sabri Sahar and Maxsius Musa who did not join the team to Penang on Friday, which is believed either due to injuries or game suspension.

This has forced Kurniawan to call four youth players from the President’s Cup squad – Gerald Gadit, Mohd Hizaz Lokman, Mohd Hanafi Tokyo Abdul Hashim and Mohd Nureikhan Isa Japar.

The four lads are expected to be part Sabah FC’s starting line-up, especially both Gerald and Hanafi in defence.

Hizaz will play up front in striker while Nureikhan, in midfield, is expected to start from the bench.

South Korea defender Park Tae Su will return, after sitting a one game suspension, to strengthen the defense line or may start as centre-back.

Also on the list of 20 players brought to Penang are two goalkeepers – Robson Rendy Rining and Rozaimie Rohim; defenders – Evan Wensley Wenceslaus, Dendy Lowa, Risto Mitrevski, and Randy Baruh; midfielders – Alto Linus, Hamran Peter, Nureikhan, Saddil Ramdani, Levy Madinda, Mohd Syukri and Ricco Nigel Milus; strikers – Bobby Gonzales, Sam Johnson Garyazhon and Amri Yahyah.

This will be the eighth match for both Sabah FC and Penang FC and both are looking for three points when they meet today (April 11).

Penang FC is in fourth position after collecting 14 points from seven matches while Sabah FC, currently sit at 10th place, need to win this match to stay away from the relegation zone.

JDT still top the league with 17 points is only separated by Kedah FC with 16 points, followed by Terengganu FC (15 points) and Penang FC.

Sunday’s game will be the 23rd meeting between Sabah FC and Penang FC since 2000.

Penang FC (formerly known as Penang) has won 12 of those meetings while Sabah FC (formerly known as Sabah) only won five times and both drew five times during those years.

Records also show that Sabah has never won in Penang.

Meanwhile, in commenting on questions raised in social media, Kurniawan said all Sabah FC players should set aside things that are not important and stay focused on Sunday’s match.

“Maybe people will ask, but we just want to stay focused for the game and set aside all those questions,” he said, adding that it is important for the team to grab at least a point from Penang FC.