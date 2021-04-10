RM4 mln approved to seal Pitas road

KOTA KINABALU: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has approved RM4 million to seal Jalan Salimpodon Mantus in Pitas, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Once sealed with asphalt, the road will benefit more than 1,500 villagers in Kampung Solimpodon Mantus, Solimpodon Darat and nearby villages, Hajiji said after officiating the ground breaking ceremony of the road project on Saturday.

Jalan Solimpodon Mantus is located about 16 km from Pitas town and is the road that connects villagers in Kampung Solimpodon Mantus to the main road (Jalan Utama Pitas-Kota Marudu).

The project once completed will also provide road users with a comfortable journey as well as help improve connectivity networking and the socio-economy level of residents in the areas and at the same time reduce travelling time between some villages there to Pitas town, Hajiji said.

Meanwhile Hajiji, who is also state Finance Minister at the same time launched the “Connect Me Now” WiFi project in Kampung Mantus.

The project is another one of the GRS government’s effort to help folks in the rural areas get connected to the internet.

The ‘Connect Me Now’ project is conducted through the state Science, Technology and Innovation ministry and is a short term solution to resolving the internet connectivity of folks in the rural areas.

Kampung Mantus is the fourth location of the project which was launched in Kampung Walahu Ranau on February 4. This was followed by Kampung Gana Papar on March 5 and Kampung Kumawanan Tambunan on March 6.

The GRS government through the state Science, Technology and Innovation ministry plans to install the VSAT in 501 identified areas throughout the state in stages starting this year.

Earlier when speaking at a meet the people session in Kampung Mantus, Hajiji disclosed that the government will be constructing 12 telecommunication towers in Pitas.

One, he said, is completed while another four is in the process of construction and added that they expect another eight to be completed by early next year.

“We want the rakyat especially students in the district to enjoy the best internet facility that they can get,” he said.

Hajiji, who is visiting Pitas since being appointed Chief Minister also announced an allocation for the upgrading of the road in front of the Dewan Masyarakat Pitas as well as to construct a bridge at Kampung Pondoi Kusilad which is located in Bengkoka.

Also present were state Science, Technology and Innovation minister Datuk Yakub Khan, assistant Science, Technology and Innovation minister cum Pitas assemblyman Datuk Seri Ruddy Awah, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Jasmin Teo, assistant Rural Development Minister Harun Durabi, and Pitas District Officer Bakri Nanun.