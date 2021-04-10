RM480 mln Sapulut road upgrade begins this year

PENSIANGAN: The project to upgrade the road from Sapulut to Pagalungan town here, covering almost 38 km, will begin this year, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said the project was approved and carried forward from the 11th Malaysia Plan, and the work scope and road alignment had been finalised.

“The road alignment will begin from the Sapulut junction to Kampung Salung and continue until Pagalungan town, with six new bridges to be built over several rivers.

“This is the first phase of the road upgrading project which (ultimately) links up with Pensiangan town, and it will be implemented in stages,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Arthur said the first phase would cost RM380 million and the second phase, from Pagalungan to Pensiangan, RM100 million.

Arthur, who is also Pensiangan Member of Parliament, said the project would benefit more than 30 villages and 10,000 people living along the road alignment.

The journey from Sapulut to Pagalungan will be shortened from three hours to one hour once the upgrading works were fully completed, he added.

“This project will spur development of the agriculture sector and improve the socio-economic standard of residents in the mukim of Sapulut, Pagalungan and Pensiangan.

“The construction of this road is also in line with development being undertaken by Indonesia to create a new town in East Kalimantan.

“Its overall economic impact can benefit the people especially those in Sapulut, Pagalungan and Pensiangan, which are the nearest districts,” he added. – Bernama