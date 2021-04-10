Sarawak police collect RM1.5 mil in paid traffic summonses to date from 50 per cent discount campaign

KUCHING: The Sarawak police have collected more than RM1.5 million from paid traffic summonses between April 5 to 9 under the 50 per cent reduction campaign which ends tomorrow (April 11).

The campaign was launched in conjunction with the 214th Police Day, which also saw the launch of the MyBayar Saman mobile portal on March 25.

“A total of 13,304 summons were paid during the five days either by walk-in or via the MyBayar Saman portal,” said Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today.

He added that RM1,410,589 were received in cash while RM111,080 were received via online transaction which totalled to RM1,521,660.

He further add that the Covid-19 standard operating procedures were also fully adhered by walk-in individuals at the police stations during the payment of their summon(s).