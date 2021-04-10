SDMC: Breaking fast in hotels, restaurants, halls allowed with certain conditions this Ramadan

KUCHING (Apr 10): Breaking of fast in hotels, restaurants and halls is permitted with certain conditions this Ramadan, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

“SDMC has evaluated the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been presented by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH), and has agreed to allow the breaking of fast in hotels, restaurants and halls with certain conditions,” it said.

SDMC said that operators of hotel, restaurant and halls must inform the local authorities and their respective divisional disaster management committee before being allowed to operate.

“No group bookings from government agencies and private are to be accepted. Only groups of individuals as well as immediate family members only allowed.

“The breaking of fast are to be made by reservation, no walk-in is to be accepted,” it said.

In addition, customers are not allowed to wait in line. They are to make choices from the menu and the food will be served at each table.

The number of customers allowed is only 50 per cent of the restaurant’s capacity or a maximum of 300 people for hall or hotel.

The detailed SOP is available on the ministry’s website.