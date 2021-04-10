Traditional doctor detained for allegedly molesting 12 year-old girl

SIBU (Apr 10): Police have detained a 68-year-old man, who claimed to be a native traditional doctor, for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl on March 14 at a budget hotel here.

The incident came to light after the victim confided the incident to her relative who in turn told the victim’s mother about it.

The 33-year-old victim’s mother then lodged the police report on April 7.

In the incident on March 14, the woman, together with her husband, went to seek the man at the hotel to seek treatment for he illness.

She also brought along her daughter during the trip.

When the man saw the victim, he reportedly claimed she was possessed with evil spirits and assured the parents that he could help drive away the evil spirits.

The man then brought be victim to the toilet of a different room before allegedly molesting her.

The woman, unaware of what had happened, even gave the man RM50 as consultation charges.

The victim had been sent for further inspection.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the case and said the suspect had been arrested and remanded.