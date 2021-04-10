‘Travel measure allows authorities to track infected persons’

KUCHING (Apr 10): The inter-district travel measure which makes it necessary for travellers to be tested has contributed to the spike in Covid-19 cases, but it also plays a crucial role in allowing the authorities to track the infected persons, says Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The Bintulu MP said with this, the authorities would be able to adjust their strategies to deal with any outbreaks.

“Among the 116 new confirmed cases in Bintulu today (yesterday), many are those who have applied for the entry and exit travel passes and in doing so, received positive reports for Covid-19,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong appealed to the public to get tested during this time and ensure they were clear of the disease and protect themselves and those around them.

He also called upon the public to stay at home as much as possible, avoid outdoors activities, and abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Frontliners and those who need to go out to work must make sure to stay safe to protect themselves and people around them.

“If the rising cases do not subside, the authorities will be forced to consider raising the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO),” he said.

If necessary, Tiong said the authorities would also consider locking down severely affected areas to the extent of using barbed wire fencing to cut the chain of transmission by controlling people’s movement.

This would end with effective results but could cause great inconvenience to those involved, he said.

“It is understood that the level of anxiety and worry weighs heavily on Bintulu. However, if everyone gives a greater degree of cooperation and not spread false information, we will get by this period more easily.

“Just remember to comply with the SOP and reduce unnecessary movement and gatherings and we will eventually get through this challenging time,” he added.