Warisan says will not rush into electoral pact

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has reiterated that the party will not be rushed into making an electoral pact with other political parties or coalition for mere purpose of being in power and said that any pact to be entered must reflect the true aspirations of the people and deep appreciation of the Sabahans and Sarawakians’ capabilities to rebuild the nation.

Papar Member of Parliament Haji Ahmad Hassan said that for 58 years, capable Sabahans and Sarawakians have been denied the chance to lead the nation despite many of them being capable of doing so.

“I am not talking about the ministerial posts being given to Sabahan/Sarawakian politicians who will come and go but the creation of a lasting formula to enable more eligible civil servants from both states to be appointed to lead Federal Government offices and also their empowerment.

“This is true because even the former Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum had been denied the post two times before he was finally appointed during the PH/Warisan era hence what more for our civil servants working in federal government bodies?

“If public listed companies and global multi national corporations (MNCs) have no issue in allowing hundred thousands of capable Sabahans and Sarawakians to hold important positions that concern the fate of their establishments, then why can’t the same be applied when it comes to the drafting of Act of Parliament, policies and decision-making processes for Malaysia?

“Don’t simply talk about respecting Sabah and Sarawak rights covered in MA63 as if both states operate in silo in Malaysia where all we need is some regional autonomies and monetary entitlement in return for our oil and gas taken.

“The 25 parliamentary seats that Sabah has signify our right to determine the direction of the country and it all starts from the draft of policies or decisions prepared by the agencies of a ministry – no matter how much autonomy or entitlement we received, the implementation of the Act of Parliament, policies or decisions will still affect Sabahans,” he said in a joint statement today.

Meanwhile, Kalabakan Member of Parliament Ma’mun Sulaiman said any electoral pact to be entered into by Warisan should reflect the balance between Sabah and Sarawak’s inherent rights under MA63 and the party’s aspirations to rebuild Malaysia.

“Warisan cannot enter into a pact for mere reason of getting into power – we need to ensure that we also have the upper-hand on matters relating to MA63 and the development of less developed States if we come into power through that pact and this must be stated clearly.

“Sabah shares a plethora of problems on poverty, education and health standards in rural areas, job and business opportunities for the youth, infrastructure, security and IT with other less developed states in Malaysia such as Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak and Terengganu.

“If the pact is only to ensure Sabahan politicians become ministers, then the pact is useless because it will not solve our fundamental problems.

“Warisan believes that the correct approach is that all these states should sit down together and find the right solution with the Federal Government making any consensus achieved a national priority without having to resort to ‘race or religion’ polemics, the same way Sabah and Sarawak had worked together on the 21 Points on MA63.

“Warisan has Shafie Apdal who understands the needs of the poor and ordinary Malaysians because he also came from an ordinary family and having understood the multitude of problems that the country faced throughout his 30 years’ service in the Federal Government in various ministries, we can come out with the correct economic development plans in these less-developed dtates and make it a national priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, treasurer general of Warisan, Terrence Siambun said that for practical reasons, the party will need to enter into a pact if it aspires to play important roles to rebuild Malaysia based on its unity agenda.

“But it does not mean that we will simply make a pact with the conspirators who toppled the legitimate PH Government through the Sheraton Move nor are we interested with those who are adamant to turn Malaysia into an Islamic country.

“How will Warisan be able to promote its own agendas through an alliance that promotes contradicting agendas and more so, when that alliance is being dominated by a party full of self-serving and ravenous Supreme Council members?

“Warisan may not have the money to buy politicians or voters but at least we still have our dignity, credibility and passion to do what is right,” he concluded.