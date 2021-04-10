Water disruption caused by problems at Telibong water treatment plant – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: The disrupted water supply to several areas in the state Capital especially at Bandar Sierra, Taman Rimba and Universiti Apartment in Sulaman was the result of problems that occurred at the Telibong I Water treatment plant in Tamparuli.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the main problem that cause the disruption a few days ago was caused by power failure on April 6.

“There was electricity power disruption last Tuesday April 6 and as a result, the treatment plant was unable to operate at full capacity for three hours. It therefore was unable to supply clean water to the affected areas.

“Then on Thursday April 8, the high turbidity in the river water caused the treatment plant to shut down for five hours which again resulted in it not being able to supply water to the areas,” said Bung, who is also Works Minister.

Bung said the problems directly impacted consumers in Bandar Sierra and Taman Rimba as well as those in Telipok and Manggatal.

He added that the situation is expected to go back to normal in two to three days as the treatment plant stabilized on Saturday and water has started to be pumped into tanks.

“The situation was made worse because the water supply to the areas north of Kota Kinabalu was reduced by 30 per cent. We understand the inconvenience caused to the consumers therefore as a short term solution, the state Water Department has dispatched water tankers to Bandar Sierra and Taman Rimba.

“The long term solution will be when Telibong II water treatment plant is completed and operational at the end of 2023,” he said.

“We hope that there will not be anymore electricity supply disruption and that the water turbidity is low in the next few days. On behalf of the ministry, we apologise to the consumers for all the inconvenience they suffered,” said Bung.