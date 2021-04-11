81 new cases in Tawau, zero in 16 districts

KOTA KINABALU: Tawau still registered a high number of new positive Covid-19 cases while 16 districts recorded zero cases in Sabah on Sunday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“Tawau is still registering high number of new cases and today it’s 81,” he said in his official Twitter account here on Sunday.

“There are zero cases in 16 districts. Sabah’s total new cases, 127,” he added.

According to Masidi, Sunday’s cases bring the state’s cumulative total to 55,797, and one death was reported in Lahad Datu district.

“Today, a total of 77 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 54,558. A total of 737 patients are receiving treatment, namely 292 people in the hospital and 445 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 41 and 14 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, in a statement.

Masidi said Lahad Datu recorded 13 new positive Covid-19 cases, followed by Tuaran (eight), Kota Kinabalu (five), Nabawan (five), Sandakan (four), Penampang (four), Semporna (three), Putatan (two), Papar (one), and Kota Belud (one).

He added the Tuaran district moved from orange to red zone, and the Nabawan district changed from yellow to orange zone.

Sabah had six red zones, three orange zones, 14 yellow zones and four green zones on Sunday.

“The state government encourages the implementation of work from home (BDR) for public and private servants in areas listed as EMCO (Enhanced Movement Control Order) and MCO. To curb the spread of Covid1-19 pandemic, the state government calls on the public to continue compliance with the SOPs and reduce attendance in public areas,” said Masidi.

On the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, the daily number of people who have received the dose 1 vaccine injection were two, taking the cumulative total to 48,988 people.

He said for the Pfizer BioNTech Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 790 people received the injection on Sunday, taking the total cumulative to 41,013 people.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 297,800 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.