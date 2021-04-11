BAM yet to decide on proposed new scoring system

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is yet to take a stand on the proposed new scoring system post-Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Its president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said although BAM members had discussed the proposal, no decision was made at the 76th BAM Annual General Meeting (AGM) Saturday.

Mohamad Norza said the coaches and players are in the midst of discussing the new system as proposed by Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives recently, which received approval from Badminton World Federation (BWF) president, Poul-Erik Hoyer.

“It has not been brought to a level where it will be discussed by the management,” he said after the AGM.

Mohamad Norza pointed out that BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh, coaching director Wong Choong Hann and national junior badminton squad’s technical director Datuk Misbun Sidek will give their views before the association take their vote to the BWF AGM, slated to be held virtually on May 22.

According to foreign media reports, BWF will vote in May on a proposal to change the current scoring system of the best-of-three format of 21 points to the best of five games of 11 points format in a bid to inject more excitement into the game and make it more television-friendly.

However, a two-thirds majority will be required to implement the new scoring system at the BWF AGM.

A similar proposal was mooted to change the scoring system in 2014 and 2018 but failed to gain traction among BWF members. – Bernama