Covid-19: 3 new clusters detected in Subis, Kuching and Julau districts

KUCHING (Apr 11): The Sarawak Health Department has declared three new Covid-19 clusters in Subis, Kuching and Julau districts, said State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

During a Covid-19 situation update press conference today, Uggah said the three new clusters were called Abak Bon Cluster in Subis, Jalan Badarudin Cluster in Kuching and Nanga Kelangas Cluster in Julau.

“To date, the state has a total of 49 active Covid-19 clusters with 10 of them continuing to record new cases today,” said Uggah.

In a press statement, the committee said the clusters that reported new cases today included Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu which reported 16 new cases, Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu (1), Jalan Bangunan Kerajaan Cluster in Beluru (2), Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei (8), Disso Cluster in Saratok (4), Kampung Binyu Cluster in Kuching (13) and Jalan Bambangan Custer in Mukah (16).

The newly announced clusters of Abak Bon Cluster, Jalan Badarudin Cluster and Nanga Kelangas Cluster reported four, two and 36 new cases respectively.

Uggah also said the state health department announced the end of the Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster from Kuching, after no new cases were reported for the past 28 days.