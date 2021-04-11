Covid-19: Red zones in Sarawak now at 15 after Subis district changes to red

KUCHING (Apr 11): Subis district has changed to a red zone after a total of 42 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The changes in the status of Subis district had brought the number of red zone districts to 15,” he said during a Covid-19 situation press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly building, Petra Jaya today.

In a statement, the committee listed out the 15 districts under the red zone status were now included Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The districts of Saratok, Sebauh, Marudi and Kanowit are under orange zone status, it added.

The committee also pointed out there were 16 districts in the state that were classified as yellow status, namely Dalat, Daro, Asajaya, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Betong, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pakan, Tebedu, Bau, Selangau and Limbang.

Only five districts remained under green status, namely Telang Usan, Lundu, Pusa, Simunjan and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, Uggah also remarked the Royal Malaysia Police had issued four compounds in Miri districts for standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations.