Covid-19: Sarawak’s cumulative tally climbs past 20,000 after recording 443 new cases today

KUCHING (Apr 11): Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases breached the 20,000 mark today after it recorded another 443 new positive cases, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Bintulu topped the list with 89 cases followed by Sibu (83), Miri (61), Julau (43), Kapit (32), Mukah (31), Kuching (26), and Sarikei (22).

“There were also 15 districts which recorded single-digit cases namely Matu (7), Samarahan (7), Meradong (7), Subis (6), Serian (6), Kabong (5), Beluru (3), Belaga (3), Betong (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Kanowit (2), Saratok (1), Tanjung Manis (1), Tatau (1) and Sebauh (1).

“The total number of positive cases in the state has now increased to 20,001,” he told a press conference.

