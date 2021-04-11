Dr Annuar: Mass ACD at Rejang Esplanade April 12, 13

SIBU (Apr 11): The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will begin mass Active Case Detection (ACD) at Rejang Esplanade on April 12 (Monday) and April 13 (Tuesday) following the increase in number of Covid-19 cases detected at Bulatan Aman Cluster and Jalan Maju Cluster.

SDDMC coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the mass swab testing would be conducted from 9am until 1pm.

“I urge those living or working at the affected areas to go for the swab test. I also urge all employers to encourage their workers to go for the swab test during the two-day ACD.

“We want to decrease the number in the two clusters which are still very active,” he said in his Facebook live stream yesterday.

He also urged everyone to pay attention to the places visited by those cases.

He also said that from the 32 cases in Sibu yesterday, six were hose who went for mandatory swab testing for Ramadan bazaar.

“Luckily we required them to do it early, and so the six cases are not allowed to trade during this Ramadan month,” he said.

He also said the Ramadan bazaar at Pelangi Food Kiosk in Kampung Nangka and Bandung Walk at Jalan Bandung had been cancelled.

However, the traders who are already there daily are allowed to continue as usual with tight standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We will continuously monitor these two areas and we will have a meeting with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to come up with a way to closely monitor the two areas, especially the Bandung Walk.

“In any event the SOP is violated, SMC will take action,” he said.